Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 753,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,336,571. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.