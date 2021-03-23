Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,904 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 340,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,062. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

