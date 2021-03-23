Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.02 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $623,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

