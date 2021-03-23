Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 5.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.37 and last traded at $43.71. 11,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,770,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

