Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

KGFHY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

