Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

KRC stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

