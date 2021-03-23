Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,432 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 207.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

