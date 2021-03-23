Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 6,215 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

