Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $221.19. 59,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,289. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.