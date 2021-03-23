Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,327. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.96 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.87. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.