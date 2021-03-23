Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $257.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $224.16, but opened at $265.12. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kansas City Southern shares last traded at $256.56, with a volume of 106,958 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

