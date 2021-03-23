K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.