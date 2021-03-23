Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $8.80 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00473163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00136521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00795343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

