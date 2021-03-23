JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.08.

JPM stock opened at $150.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $78.09 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

