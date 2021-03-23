Jonestrading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jonestrading currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRIL opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,378,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.