Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,331 shares of company stock worth $613,666. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $150.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

