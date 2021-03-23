JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.21

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

