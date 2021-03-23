JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.32.
JELD stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $31.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
