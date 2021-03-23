JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.32.

JELD stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

