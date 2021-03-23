Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,959 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after buying an additional 166,603 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,687,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,431,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SI stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.74. 37,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 138.12 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

