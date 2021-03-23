Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992,953 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $28,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 222.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 147,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

