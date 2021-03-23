Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers comprises about 0.6% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned 7.19% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $63,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 111,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

