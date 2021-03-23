Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $336.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

