Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €40.17 ($47.26) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.28. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.