Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 268,688 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,168,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,688 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 7.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $596,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,694,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after acquiring an additional 215,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $10,194,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.29. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

