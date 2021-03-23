Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 21,693 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.29% of Ryanair worth $318,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 605.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 58.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RYAAY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

