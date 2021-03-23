Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 21,489 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $388,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

NYSE APTV traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.35. 7,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

