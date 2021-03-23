Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $537.23 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,066,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $537,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,028. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

