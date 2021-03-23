Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,995 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $459,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $667.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,241. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $678.92 and a 200 day moving average of $723.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total value of $2,359,153.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,381.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

