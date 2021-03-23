iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,781 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. 10,014,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.