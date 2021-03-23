IRISnet Market Capitalization Achieves $189.14 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $189.14 million and $26.05 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.68 or 0.00467157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00062993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00777223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00075078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,010,879,811 coins and its circulating supply is 967,030,914 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

