IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

