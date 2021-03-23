Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Position Cut by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,036,039 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 6.0% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $348,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

IOVA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. 65,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

