Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of IONS opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

