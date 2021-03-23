Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 55,955 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 185,899 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

