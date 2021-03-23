Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

