Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.54% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.