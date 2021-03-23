Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 22,744 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,052.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

