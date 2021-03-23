Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells 4,786 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $72,842.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yext by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

