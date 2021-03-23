Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,062,258 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,062,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $12,130,986.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

