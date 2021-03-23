Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells 13,969 Shares of Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $271,542.24.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82.

SYX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYX. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Systemax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Systemax by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Systemax by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

