Insider Selling: Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Major Shareholder Sells 166,230 Shares of Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $297.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

