Insider Selling: EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) Insider Sells 875,000 Shares of Stock

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) insider Thomas Cregan sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.78), for a total value of A$4,628,750.00 ($3,306,250.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.40.
EML Payments Company Profile
