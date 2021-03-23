Insider Selling: EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) Insider Sells 875,000 Shares of Stock

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) insider Thomas Cregan sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.78), for a total value of A$4,628,750.00 ($3,306,250.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.40.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

