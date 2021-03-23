Inscription Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,164.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.55 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,264.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

