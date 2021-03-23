Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.85.

MAR opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,694 shares of company stock worth $22,787,685. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

