Inscription Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

