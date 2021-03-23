Inscription Capital LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.