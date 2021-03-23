Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 226,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Shares of DKNG opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

