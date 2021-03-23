Inpixon (INPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ INPX opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

