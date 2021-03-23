Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.40.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $90.21 on Monday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

