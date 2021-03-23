Independent Research Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €265.00 ($311.76) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €211.94 ($249.34).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €16.15 ($19.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €237.60 ($279.53). 2,372,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €179.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €153.64. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

